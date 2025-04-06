Bangladesh remains steadfast to prevent human trafficking: Jahangir

The home adviser said they have established a strong legal framework to capture those involved in human trafficking. "We have been working towards achieving the goal.”

Jahangir said security measures have been strengthened at frontiers alongside increasing the public awareness campaigns to make people aware about the dangers of trafficking.

In this context, he said law enforcement agencies are vigilant and active in this regard.

The adviser said Bangladesh has taken proactive steps to combat human trafficking. The measures include formulating a national action plan, efficiently identifying victims of human trafficking, assessing their needs and connecting them with appropriate service providers.