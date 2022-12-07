Govt, ADB sign $200m loan agreement to strengthen microfinance in Bangladesh

The project targets that at least 80 per cent of microenterprise borrowers be owned or led by women.

The project will develop a business plan update and digitalisation roadmap for PKSF as well as a diagnostic review of its partner MFIs’ operational costs to enhance their viabilities.

Eligible MFIs to receive financing through PKSF will dedicate at least 10 per cent of their lending portfolio to microenterprises coming from regions facing adverse climate risks, such as floods, cyclones, and drought.

To encourage commercial bank funding, the project will help pilot a credit guarantee fund at PKSF that will cover the credit risk for small and medium-sized MFIs.

This complements ADB’s ongoing Microfinance Risk Participation and Guarantee Program under its private sector operations. Due to small-sized operations, lack of collateral and weak operational capacity and information systems, MFIs find it difficult to secure commercial bank financing to on-lend to microenterprises.