'6.5m people have left Dhaka'

At least 6.5 million (65 lakh) mobile phone users have left Dhaka as of Thursday to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with their families, a mobile phone operator has revealed after analysing their database and call trends.

The number is based on unique users. It means people who use multiple SIM cards have been counted as one person.

Same operator on Monday said that about 2.5 to 2.8 (25 lakh to 28 lakh) million mobile phone users had left the capital city Dhaqa.

As the survey is based on SIM card in mobile phone, children and the people who don’t use the phones remained out of its purview.

So, this survey hazards a guess to us on how many people have left the Dhaka city centering Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, post and telecommunication minister Mostafa Jabbar claimed over 6 million people have left the Dhaka city between 4 May and 11 May.

Of them, over 4.9 (49, 24992) million people are Grameenphone users followed by 5, 28,393 of Robi, 4, 53,913 of Banglalink and 1, 64,803 users of TeleTalk.