Social Safety Net beneficiaries anxious over allowances

The interim government is facing challenges in selecting the genuine beneficiaries under the social safety net programme. The Department of Social Services is struggling to finalise the list of actual beneficiaries, as many public representatives at the field level are absent. Since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August due to a student-led mass uprising, many elected representatives have gone into hiding.

As a result, the new list has not been finalised, and allowances for the first quarter (July-September) of the current 2024-25 financial year have not been disbursed.

Typically, 12.1 million beneficiaries receive their allowances by the first week of October, but this time, no one has received any funds. According to the Department of Social Services, Tk 95.65 billion has been allocated for beneficiaries in the current budget.

The policy for determining the beneficiary list states that committees at the union, pourashava, upazila, district, and city corporation levels are responsible for implementing each allowance programme, with a public representative serving as the president of each committee.

If a union parishad lacks a committee, the upazila social service officer is designated as president. However, many people are unaware of this information, contributing to delays in compiling the list of beneficiaries. Additionally, eight districts currently do not have a Deputy Commissioner (DC), further complicating the preparation of beneficiary lists.