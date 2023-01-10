Meeting with US official: Strengthening defence cooperation stressed

Bangladesh has called for the withdrawal of US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The issue was raised during a meeting with US National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher.

The meeting also discussed the US concerns regarding controversial sections of Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act (DSA), security concerns centring the Rohingya camps and its political solutions. However, it is not known whether there were any discussions on the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.