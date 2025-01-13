India summons Bangladesh deputy high commissioner

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladesh citizen at Sunamganj by BSF, foreign secretary expressed deep concern and disappointment over such repetition of border killings.

He strongly reacted to these acts of killing and called for an urgent action by the Indian authorities to stop recurrence of such incidents and conduct enquiries into all these border killings and take actions against those responsible.

After the meeting, Pranay Verma told the media there was an understanding between Bangladesh and India on construction of border fencing.

He said, “I had a discussion with the foreign secretary. We discussed India’s commitment to addressing crimes along the border, the challenges of smuggling, movements of criminals and trafficking.”