CIVICUS Monitor adds Bangladesh to its watchlist for 'rapid decline in civic freedoms'

“Bangladesh is going down a dangerous path,” said Josef Benedict, Asia Pacific researcher for CIVICUS.

“We have seen the authorities ramp up its repression of the opposition, activists and critics with impunity. To ensure credible elections in January, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina must respect fundamental freedoms, including the right to protest and speak freely and ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all political parties to operate,” he added.

The CIVICUS Monitor Watchlist, released to coincide with the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (11 September - 13 October), highlights five countries at risk of a sharp downturn in civic rights and freedoms.

The determination is based on data compiled by the CIVICUS Monitor, which tracks the state of civic freedoms in 197 countries and territories using input from research partners based around the globe.

In addition to Bangladesh, the latest Watchlist includes Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ecuador, Senegal and the United Arab Emirates.

“The harassment of human rights defenders and journalists and the repressive environment has created a chilling effect in Bangladesh, with many fearful of speaking up,” said Benedict. “The international community must step up efforts to stand in solidarity with civil society, call out these abuses and push for the opening up of civic and democratic space.”

The CIVICUS Monitor added that so far this year, authorities have carried out mass arrests of BNP supporters undertaking protests and filed thousands of fabricated cases against them.

“Police and mobs of alleged ruling Awami League party supporters have attacked BNP protesters with sticks, tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition. Numerous BNP activists have been forcibly disappeared, too,” said the press release.

The government has also escalated harassment of human rights defenders.

“This month, a Dhaka court jailed activists Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin Elan for a ten year-old report investigating extrajudicial killings.”