330 Myanmar BGP members, others to be sent back tomorrow: BGB

Three hundred thirty three members of Myanmar security forces and others, who have taken shelter in Bangladesh amid conflict between Myanmar military and armed rebel group there, will be sent back to their country by a ship on Thursday.

Under the supervision of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Myanmar nationals, including members of Border Guard Police (BGP), will be handed over to the authorities of Myanmar at 8 am through Naval jetty ghat in Inani of Cox’s Bazar district, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan said that the security forces members will be sent back to Myanmar very soon.