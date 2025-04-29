Misogynistic activities will be resisted: Bangladesh Mahila Parishad
Seven key recommendations were made including demands for stopping misogynistic propaganda and for the government to take strict action against violence, against women and mob violence.
At present, there is concerted effort to create an atmosphere of fear in order to obstruct the advancement of women. Misogynistic behaviour and language are being openly used.
Apart from this, misogynistic groups have recently become vocal in opposing the recommendations of the Women Affairs Reform Commission. However, society and the women’s movement will resist such malicious activities. The government must take firm action.
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad expressed their deep concern over the issues at a press conference on Monday.
Leaders of the organisation stated that it is possible to implement the recommendations of the reform commission with the highest level of political commitment.
A significant portion of society supports the elimination of discrimination and violence against women and they will not remain silent, they added.
A certain group has said they would throw the Commission’s recommendations into the dustbin. We will see who throws whom away. The government must implement all recommendations concerning equality.Fauzia Moslem, President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad
The press conference was held at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club under the title, “Statement of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad on the current situation of women’s human rights.”
In the main statement presented at the conference, it was said that women are being publicly humiliated regarding their clothing, appearance and movements. Women are being harassed in public spaces and hatred is being spread through social media.
It further said there is a deliberate attempt to create a fearful environment to obstruct women’s progress.
The statement pointed out that the portrait of women’s awakening pioneer, Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, was defaced with ink and a movement was initiated by a group to change the name of the university established in her honour.
It said, recently, the incidences of violence against women and girls have increased significantly. According to reports published in 15 newspapers, in March alone this year, 442 women and girls were subjected to various forms of violence, including rape, murder, harassment and suicide.
Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, emphasised that with the highest level of political commitment, the implementation of these recommendations is possible.
In the main statement, it was further mentioned that the recommendations of the Women’s Reform Commission reflect the core, yet unrealised, demands of five decades of the women’s movement to establish gender quality. As soon as the recommendations were submitted, a particular group began to vocally oppose them.
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad expressed hope that the government, all political parties and society at large would come forward to protect women’s human rights against such malicious activities and tactics.
Seven key recommendations were made including demands for stopping misogynistic propaganda and for the government to take strict action against violence, against women and mob violence.
At the press conference, the President of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Fauzia Moslem stated, “A certain group has said they would throw the Commission’s recommendations into the dustbin. We will see who throws whom away. The government must implement all recommendations concerning equality.”
Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad said that since the 1980s, the organisation has been demanding gender equality in property rights, inheritance, marriage and divorce through a unified family law. They have also demanded equality in adoption laws and called for the withdrawal of Bangladesh’s reservations on two articles of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). These demands are reflected in the recommendations of the Women’s Reform Commission.
She emphasised that with the highest level of political commitment, the implementation of these recommendations is possible.
Joint General Secretaries Seema Moslem and Masuda Rehana Begum also spoke at the press conference.