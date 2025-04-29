Misogynistic activities will be resisted: Bangladesh Mahila Parishad

At present, there is concerted effort to create an atmosphere of fear in order to obstruct the advancement of women. Misogynistic behaviour and language are being openly used.

Apart from this, misogynistic groups have recently become vocal in opposing the recommendations of the Women Affairs Reform Commission. However, society and the women’s movement will resist such malicious activities. The government must take firm action.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad expressed their deep concern over the issues at a press conference on Monday.