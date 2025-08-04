David Bergman questions having same state defence lawyer for Hasina and Asaduzzaman

Bergman wrote that he has some concerns regarding Sheikh Hasina's in-absentia trial for Crimes against Humanity case. His status is as follows:

“One state defence lawyer. Two clients

1. The lawyer chosen by the Tribunal to represent Sheikh Hasina is not only representing the former prime minister but also her co-accused, the former Home Minister, Asadazzman Khan, who is also absconding. That creates significant potential conflict of interest problems preventing them each having a proper defence, as the two accused could clearly have very different interests at the trial, with for example the home minister blaming the prime minister for certain actions or vice-versa.

Each absconding accused must surely have a separate lawyer representing him. This is a decision that the Tribunal has to make.

2. Time to prepare defence

The state lawyer for the two accused only received all the evidence relied on by the prosecution on 25 June 2025, that is five weeks before the first day of the trial. I would suggest that it is impossible for any lawyer to be able to undertake the research and other work necessary to devise a proper defence for both clients, particularly when the lawyer has no contact with the client.

What is also surprising is that Hasina and Khan's state defence lawyer had not even applied to the Tribunal for more time to prepare his defence. When I asked the lawyer why he had not applied today for an adjournment he said, that "He would seek an adjournment when he needed one" and that "he was ready today to cross examine the first witness."

I think we can be certain that if Hasina had her own lawyer present, they would have sought an adjournment. And the fact that the current state appointed lawyer did not make that application is notable.