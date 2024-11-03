Sheikh Hasina accused of crimes against humanity at ICC

The complainant sought an independent investigation into alleged crimes against humanity by Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet, and associated state actors, supported by detailed accounts, various reports, and video evidence.

"The ICC has also been requested to issue arrest warrants for key suspects, aiming to prevent further impunity. We are committed to update the media on subsequent developments about this case in due course," said a media note received in Dhaka on Sunday.

However, it is worth mentioning that member states of the UN Security Council have veto power over the ICC.