Indian high commission hosts ‘ITEC Day 2025’

The High Commission of India, Dhaka in collaboration with the ITEC Alumni Association of Bangladesh (IAAB), organised a reception-cum-get together on Monday to mark the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day (ITEC Day 2025).

Around 150 ITEC alumni from Bangladesh participated in the event held on the High Commission premises, a media released said today.

Addressing the gathering, high commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted ITEC as India’s commitment to the South-South Cooperation, offering capacity building and human resource development programmes based on the needs and priorities of partner countries.