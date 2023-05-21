829 hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

A total of 829 hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh reached Saudi Arabia by two flights today, Sunday to perform the holy Hajj this year.

The first flight carrying 414 pilgrim landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jeddah International Airport, in Jeddah at 7:20am (Saudi Arabia time) while the second flight reached there around 11.30 am carrying the remaining 415 pilgrims, said a press release today.

All these pilgrims from Bangladesh were welcomed with flowers at the Jeddah airport by the ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary.