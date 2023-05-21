829 hajj pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

A total of 829 hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh reached Saudi Arabia by two flights today, Sunday to perform the holy Hajj this year.
The first flight carrying 414 pilgrim landed at King Abdulaziz International Airport, also known as Jeddah International Airport, in Jeddah at 7:20am (Saudi Arabia time) while the second flight reached there around 11.30 am carrying the remaining 415 pilgrims, said a press release today.
All these pilgrims from Bangladesh were welcomed with flowers at the Jeddah airport by the ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwary.
Saudi deputy minister of hajj and Umrah Dr Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat also welcomed them.
Earlier, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday inaugurated the Hajj Activities-2023 (1444 Hijri) at the hajji office in the capital's Ashkona area.
This year, a total of 122,221 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform hajj.
Of them, 61,111 will fly by Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the rest either by Saudia or Flynas.
The hajj is expected to be held on 27 June depending on the sighting of the moon.