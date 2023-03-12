Avoid politically-motivated cases, arrest to increase trust: UK state minister tells Dhaka

The UK state minister came up with the advice while addressing a discussion on Bangladesh-UK partnership in perspective of Indo-Pacific Ocean at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has promised to hold a fair and credible election and she welcome her promise and the people of Bangladesh including its election commission will have to take the responsibility to implement this promise.
The important foundation of parliamentary democracy and human rights is a credible election and if a credible election is ensured, the constitution will be valued properly then., the UK minister observed.
As the next general election approaches, Anne-Marie Trevelyan made suggestions. Politicians must take additional initiatives to continue talks among themselves and make promises to keep violence away from politics. Trust and belief can be increased among political parties by avoiding arrest, detention and politically-motivated cases, she said.
The visiting UK state minister said international community can take initiative to increase trust by proposing to send election observation mission and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has welcomed proposal on sending election observation mission. “We would be happy to help here,” she assured.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the lone solution to Rohingya crisis is the safe and voluntary repartition of Rohingya in Myanmar.
The international community must work with Bangladesh and Myanmar, she said assuring the United Kingdom would continue its fund for Rohingyas.
At the event, Dhaka and London signed an agreement on climate change.