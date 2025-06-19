Security adviser meets US deputy secretary of state
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman met US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at the state department in Washington, DC on Wednesday.
They discussed the Rohingya issue, ongoing tariff negotiations between Bangladesh and the US, developments in South Asia, and the democratic transition in Bangladesh, according to a message received in Dhaka today, Thursday.
The US deputy secretary of state lauded the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a critical juncture for Bangladesh and reiterated continued US support for Bangladesh.
Khalilur Rahman met assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch separately and had fruitful discussions on the agreement between the two countries on reciprocal tariffs.