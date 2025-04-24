US wants precise action plan from Bangladesh

The United States has sought to know what steps Bangladesh would take to reduce the trade deficiency between the two countries and how they will execute them.

Washington wants a precise action plan in this regard from Bangladesh where mention of necessary steps for the sake of changing the labour condition, labour law and intellectual property law is essential.

These issues came up in the talk between chief adviser’s special envoy on international affairs Lutfey Siddiqui and US assistant trade representative for South and Central Asia Brendon Lynch on Wednesday morning (Washington local time).

Lutfey Siddiqui represented Bangladesh and Brendon Lynch represented the US in the bilateral talks.