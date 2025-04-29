BNP wants an inclusive parliament in the coming days

Prothom Alo :

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury: I will start the answer to this question this way, Awami League would always say that if it left power, BNP would kill hundreds of thousands of Awami League members. Did BNP kill any single Awami League man since the party fled? When there was no government in Bangladesh for three days, BNP was the largest party. Many diplomats from abroad have told me that if their country had been without a government for three days, many people would have left the country. But you have set a very good example. I start by giving credit to BNP for this. I would be wrong if I say nothing is happening. Over the years, Awami League men have taken away businesses of many people of BNP, they have grabbed lands of many and some people suffered a lot. Now many people are trying to get these establishments back and in some cases they are getting these back. Now it is portrayed as grabbing (by BNP men). This is one aspect.

Again, it is not that some of our leaders and activists are not carrying out usurpation and extortion in some places. But we need to see what BNP is doing. More than two thousand people have been expelled from the party. Expulsions are being made constantly and they are being shown the door even without any investigation. Why are we doing this, why is Tarique Rahman doing this? He is making a statement that such people have no place in BNP. No party in the history of Bangladesh has taken action against so many leaders and activists. On the contrary, many parties have denied responsibility for such misdeeds committed by their activists. BNP is not in power now, if it were in power, perhaps many of them would have had to go to jail. But the BNP has set an example as a party. I have already said that the political culture of Bangladesh has been destroyed. We have to admit it. BNP itself has taken the initiative to come out of it. In this case, we might require some time. As we have made this decision, it is leading us towards a solution.