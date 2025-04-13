US wants to know the steps Bangladesh will take

The United States has sought to know what steps Bangladesh would take to remove the tariff and non-tariff barriers to importing the US goods and to reduce the trade deficit.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) office in a meeting with the commerce ministry of Bangladesh asked to know about Bangladesh’s action plan.

The meeting between USTR and the commerce ministry was held last Wednesday. Officials from both countries attended the virtual meeting.

Commerce secretary Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo Saturday night, “We had the meeting with USTR before President Trump suspended the decision to impose reciprocal tariff for three months. There, we told them about our efforts to remove all the non-tariff barriers.”

“They asked to get an updated picture on the steps from our side, discussed during the last TICFA (Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement) meeting. A report will be sent to them within a week,” he added.