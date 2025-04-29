An active civil society can push the govt to strengthen laws for road safety and more

Kelly Larson: Bloomberg Philanthropies started supporting road safety globally in 2009. The current programme has supported efforts in Bangladesh since 2020, but we've also supported tobacco control in Bangladesh since 2007. We started a programme on drowning prevention in Bangladesh because we know that 10,000 one- to four-year-olds drown every single year here in Bangladesh, and we wanted to better understand how we could prevent those deaths. So we partnered with CIPRB, Center for Injury Prevention Research Bangladesh, as well as icddr,b to see what was most effective to reduce drowning deaths amongst one- to four-year-olds. We found was that children in childcare centers that have supervision during the day had an 88% reduction in drowning deaths. So we started in 2012 and continued providing childcare to over 50,000 children in Bangladesh. We are so thrilled that the government of Bangladesh in 2022 approved a budget to take on the childcare centers that we're currently supporting and expanding that to support 200,000 children. We also have a programme, Data for Health, that is working to improve death and birth registration, so we better understand who is dying and how, why they're dying, to better inform policies around public health issues.

Those are just a few of the programmes, but around the table today are partners working to reduce road traffic fatalities in Bangladesh, and we're doing that in a number of different ways. We're supporting the government to strengthen road safety laws, and then we're also working with the Dhaka North City Corporation and the Chattogram City Corporation to actually implement interventions that will save lives, and that would include police enforcement, redesigning city streets for people and not just the vehicles that travel on the roads, and also strengthening data. We also work to strengthen communications, to train journalists on road safety and the important aspects of road safety, and we'll be developing media campaigns that can help inform the public on some new legislation that has come into place through the work of local partners here on the ground in Bangladesh.