President, PM, Bhutanese King pay homage to Liberation War martyrs

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning, marking the 54th Independence and National Day.

Besides, the visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is now on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh at the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 54th Independence Day celebrations, also paid respect to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreath at 5:57 am.

As part of marking the day, the President first placed the wreath at the altar of the memorial at about 5:56 am, followed by the Prime Minister and the Bhutanese King.

Bhutan was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as an Independent state on 6 December, 1971. After long 11 years, Wangchuck along with his wife came to Dhaka to attend the Independence Day function of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the king and queen visited Bangladesh in 2013.

