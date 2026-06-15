Denied entry to Delhi, PM’s adviser on the way to Dhaka via Colombo

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Policy and Strategy Zahed Ur Rahman left Colombo for Dhaka on a SriLankan Airlines flight on Monday morning after being denied entry into India. According to the Bangladesh High Commission in Colombo, the flight is expected to arrive in Dhaka before 12:00 pm.

Government sources in Dhaka said authorities are seeking detailed information about the incident involving the adviser’s denial of entry at Delhi airport. Further steps will be determined after establishing exactly what transpired there on Sunday.