Prime Minister’s information adviser denied entry into Delhi

According to the sources, the Prime Minister’s adviser on information and broadcasting, as well as cultural affairs, arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday evening to attend a two-day meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, scheduled to begin on Monday. He was expected to lead the Bangladesh delegation at the meeting.

It has been learned that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi had formally informed India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Friday that the adviser would participate in the meeting as head of the Bangladesh delegation. However, after landing in Delhi on Sunday evening, he was reportedly held by Indian immigration authorities for two and a half hours for unexplained reasons. Officials did not clarify whether he would ultimately be allowed to enter the country.

Faced with this uncertainty, Zahed Ur Rahman decided to return home. He departed Delhi for Colombo later that night and is expected to arrive in Bangladesh before Monday afternoon.