No alternative to carrying out Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence: Chief Prosecutor

Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, Md Aminul Islam, said that there is no alternative to enforcing the death sentences once Sheikh Hasina returns to the country.

He made this statement the day after the news broke about the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina applying for a passport to return to the country.

During a briefing at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday, Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam stated that the tribunal law specifies that appeals will not be accepted 30 days after the verdict is announced.

Currently, there is no alternative but to enforce the verdict concerning Sheikh Hasina.

On 17 November of the previous year, International Crimes Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina and her government's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death in a case related to crimes against humanity during a mass uprising.

Another accused in the case, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, was sentenced to five years as a state witness.