Public administration ministry issues stern warning to protesting officials

Besides, officials from different cadres raised their voice against the recommendations on social media. Meanwhile, the Inter Cadre Discrimination Prevention Council is scheduled to hold a rally on 3 January. The programmes stirred widespread talks across the country in recent times.

In such a context, the notification issued by the public administration ministry said some government officials at different levels have been holding different programmes including rallies, sit-in programmes, human chain and pen down programmes. It is tarnishing the image of the government employees.

Besides, it is being observed that officials are publishing derogatory statements on social media before the implementation of any government decision, order or reform activities, which goes against the code of conduct for the government employees, it added.

The notification also mentioned some of the provisions of the code of conduct.

The notification further said breaching any of the codes of conduct would be counted as misconduct. Disciplinary actions will be taken if any of the employees breach the code of conduct. The government is extremely strict in case of breaching the code of conduct, the notification says.