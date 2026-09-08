Allowing Hasina to talk to media in India is unwarranted: Info adviser
Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman Tuesday said allowing Sheikh Hasina, who is absconding in India, to speak to and give interview with media outlets is "highly unwarranted and irritating".
"To maintain a positive atmosphere in relations between Bangladesh and India, the Indian government should stop her from making such statements staying there. The Bangladesh government has already strongly protested in this regard," he said.
The adviser made the remarks responding to a question at the weekly press briefing on contemporary affairs held at the conference room of the Press Information Department (PID) at the Secretariat in Dhaka.
Reiterating the government's firm stance on bringing Sheikh Hasina back home, Zahed said the ICT chief prosecutor has confirmed that Sheikh Hasina has no further opportunity to appeal, and the government's goal now is to repatriate her and execute the sentence as per the court verdict.
He urged journalists to raise questions with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka so the Indian government gives a positive signal to improve relations by not allowing Hasina to speak to the media.
Strongly condemning the attack on actress Azmeri Haque Badhon abroad, the information adviser said Awami League is not a normal political party but a mafia gang, while there is no minimum regret among them.
He said the process of taking legal action against those involved in the incident has started and the government will not spare anyone in this regard.
Replying to another query about the decision to increase marks in viva-voce for recruitment to government jobs from grades 11 to 20, he said, "This is not for any special purpose or to create discrimination, but the government has brought this change to ensure skilled and qualified administrative manpower."
Regarding the purchase of new Boeing aircraft, the adviser said the government does not have to pay the money for the purchase of Boeing at once. The payment will be made in phases over a long period, he said.
He said the government is considering purchasing aircraft from the European Union's 'Airbus' in the future too as needed.
About LNG terminal, Zahed said despite having one and a half years during the interim government tenure, no far-reaching decision has been taken on the Floating LNG Terminal (FSRU) or alternative energy management.
As a result, he said, the incumbent government has to take urgent steps, including an agreement with China, to reduce the temporary energy crisis as soon as possible.
Referring to the fear of a possible long-term 'El Nino' weather condition worldwide, the adviser said food production may be disrupted due to the adverse impacts of climate change.
However, he said, currently Bangladesh has the highest food stock than that of any time in history. Coordination is being done with all the ministries concerned to deal with the possible food crisis, he added.
Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting KM Abdul Wadud and Deputy Principal Information Officer Fakhrul Islam were present at the press briefing.