Allowing Hasina to talk to media in India is unwarranted: Info adviser

Prime Minister's Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman Tuesday said allowing Sheikh Hasina, who is absconding in India, to speak to and give interview with media outlets is "highly unwarranted and irritating".

"To maintain a positive atmosphere in relations between Bangladesh and India, the Indian government should stop her from making such statements staying there. The Bangladesh government has already strongly protested in this regard," he said.

The adviser made the remarks responding to a question at the weekly press briefing on contemporary affairs held at the conference room of the Press Information Department (PID) at the Secretariat in Dhaka.