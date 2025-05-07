IGP instructs SPs to stay alert along India, Myanmar borders

Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam on Wednesday said that Superintendents of Police in border districts have been instructed to remain alert so that the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict does not pose any threat to Bangladesh's internal security.

"Our country shares borders with 30 Indian districts and three with Myanmar. In light of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, we have already issued cautionary directives to SPs in these bordering areas to ensure that our internal security remains intact," the IGP said while speaking to reporters at an event at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation in Dhaka's Gulshan on Wednesday.

He added that all necessary steps will be taken to prevent any security disruption stemming from regional tensions.