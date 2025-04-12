Dr Yunus calls for expediting reforms to hold election in December
Chief Adviser and Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Professor Muhammad Yunus today called for advancing reform activities quickly with the goal of holding the national elections in December next.
He made this call at a meeting with two members of the Consensus Commission at the State Guest House Jamuna here this afternoon.
National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz and its member Dr Badiul Alam Majumder joined the meeting.
Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser (Consensus Building) Monir Haider was present on the occasion.
At the meeting, Professor Ali Riaz and Dr. Badiul Alam Majumder informed the Commission chief of the progress of the Commission's activities.
Separate discussions are underway with political parties on the recommendations of the reform commissions of the interim government, they said.
Discussions have so far been completed with eight political parties, they said, adding that a meeting is scheduled to be held with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Thursday.
They also informed that various programmes have been taken to take public opinions on the reform agendas and create public awareness on reforms.
At the time, Commission Chairman and Chief Adviser Prof Yunus stressed holding talks with the political parties and moving the overall reform process forward with the aim of holding the national elections in December next.