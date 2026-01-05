‘Reform of DGFI essential’

The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) has been “misused” in the past and requires reform, security analyst Lieutenant General (retd) Aminul Karim said on Sunday.

He stated that the DGFI should not have a political function. There has to be reforms here.

Speaking on the role of the DGFI at a seminar titled “National Security Risks in the Context of New Regional Alignments”, the former army officer further said that there are other agencies, such as the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and the Special Branch (SB) of the police, to deal with domestic political affairs, parliamentary matters and issues related to the judiciary.

The DGFI, he stressed, must be removed from political activities.