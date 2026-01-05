Seminar on security risks
‘Reform of DGFI essential’
The Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) has been “misused” in the past and requires reform, security analyst Lieutenant General (retd) Aminul Karim said on Sunday.
He stated that the DGFI should not have a political function. There has to be reforms here.
Speaking on the role of the DGFI at a seminar titled “National Security Risks in the Context of New Regional Alignments”, the former army officer further said that there are other agencies, such as the National Security Intelligence (NSI) and the Special Branch (SB) of the police, to deal with domestic political affairs, parliamentary matters and issues related to the judiciary.
The DGFI, he stressed, must be removed from political activities.
The seminar was jointly organised by the civic platform Voice for Reform and the research organisation Brain at the BDBL Building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka on Sunday.
Security analysts, university teachers and representatives of civil society took part.
Addressing national security issues, Lt. Gen. (retd) Aminul Karim said that the ad hoc approach of the current transitional government towards the security agencies is causing harm to the country.
Emphasising that security is not synonymous only with the armed forces, he said the military comes into play when other initiatives fail. However, he noted that the armed forces currently face many problems, including extensive politicisation.
Stressing the need for change in political culture, Aminul Karim said that unless politics is put right, the armed forces, intelligence agencies and law and order situation will not improve either.
If parliament can be strengthened through free, neutral and competitive elections, many security challenges can be addressed, he argued.
He further said that since independence, almost every government has kept the Ministry of Defence under the prime minister. Calling this “entirely wrong”, he urged future governments to appoint a separate minister for defence.
Attitudes of former Indian military officers
Speaking at the seminar, Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Mahfuzur Rahman, chairman of the Osmani Centre for Peace and Security Studies, delivered a PowerPoint presentation.
He highlighted a recent discussion by several former Indian military officers who currently run various think tanks. In that discussion, it was suggested that Bangladesh could be destabilised through the spread of disinformation, economic pressure, cyberattacks and the use of proxy groups, non-military or semi-military tactics.
Mahfuzur Rahman pointed out that India has established three cantonments in Chopra, Dhubri and Kishanganj over the past 18 months, and that another cantonment may be set up in Tripura.
He added that these former Indian military officers have identified parts of Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts and Rangpur as “chicken necks”. They have reportedly recommended a policy whereby India could intervene in Bangladesh if any activity in those areas is deemed detrimental to Indian interests.
Lt. Gen. (retd) Md Mahfuzur Rahman emphasised that national security cannot be confined solely to politicians or the military. It is of such importance, he said, that the combined participation of the state, society and citizens is essential.
Proper assessment of security risks essential
Joining the seminar virtually, former US diplomat Jon Danilowicz said that in the current changing international context, rather than spending vast sums on expensive warships, it is crucial to properly assess what kinds of security risks are emerging within the country.
Building capacity to address those risks should be given priority, he stressed.
‘Public good’
Speaking at the seminar, professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir of the Department of Development Studies at the University of Dhaka described national defence as a public good.
He said that since independence, defence spending has been treated differently by comparing it with other sectors, whereas ensuring national security is a fundamental responsibility of the state.
Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir noted that in the new global environment, foreign adversaries can create internal security risks through disinformation.
He also said that despite many temptations, the country’s armed forces have not intervened in politics over the past one and a half years, which he described as a major achievement for the state and society.
This would be the strongest foundation of security in the future, he added.
‘Managed’ election
Political scientist Professor Dilara Chowdhury also spoke at the seminar.
She said that a “political community” has not developed in the country, as there is no consensus on major issues. This, she argued, is why security risks have emerged.
She expressed the view that a “managed” election is likely to take place next February, and warned that if this happens, Bangladesh will not be able to emerge from its current crisis.
Other speakers at the seminar included international relations expert Mubashar Hasan, while photographer Shahidul Alam joined virtually.
The seminar was moderated by Fahim Mashroor, joint convener of Voice for Reform, and Shafiqul Rahman, executive director of Bangladesh Research Analysis & Information Network (BRAIN).