Solution to Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar: UNHCR Chief

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi warned that the plight of the Rohingyas will not end without bold action inside Myanmar, saying that the solution to the protracted crisis lies there (Myanmar).

“The most important however is not to forget that this crisis originates in Myanmar. And that, Madam President, is where the solution lies,” he said while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) High-Level Conference on Rohingya Muslims and Other Minorities in Myanmar at the UN Headquarters here on Tuesday.

He recalled that eight years ago, unspeakable violence by Myanmar’s military forced 750,000 Rohingyas to flee to Bangladesh, while others remained displaced in Rakhine State.