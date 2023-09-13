UK ready to help for free, fair and participatory election

Despite what no other country is saying, the UK is talking about participation. When asked how the government will ensure participation, the foreign secretary explained, participation could mean a lot. One of the meanings could be that all the people will vote. It is up to all the parties whether to participate in the elections or not. There may be an expectation that everyone will contest. But the main issue is people’s exercise of their right to vote. It will be ensured by the government and the election commission, he insisted.

When asked what the UK under secretary meant by conducive environment, foreign secretary Momen said, they are ready if we seek specific help for the participation of all the parties in the election. We said, it is our internal matter. We held elections before. The independent election commission is adequately capable to hold a free and fair election. They talked about a free and fair election where violence will be less. Our say is to make sure about the participation of the people. Whether every party takes part in the election is the discretion of those parties.

To a query whether the UK has proposed any political compromise, the secretary said no such proposition was placed on their behalf.

When asked whether any discussion about the repatriation of Tarique Rahman, the convicted acting chairperson of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP, was raised, the foreign secretary said as far as we know he is there in a political asylum. “We discussed legal frameworks like Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), flexibility agreement. Discussions are being held among many organisations.”