UN conf expected to create major scope to resolve Rohingya crisis: National Security Advisor
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has stated that an international conference on the Rohingya issue, convened by the United Nations, is scheduled to be held on 30 September.
The forthcoming conference in Cox’s Bazar will serve as a preparatory segment of the larger UN conference, he explained.
According to him, this conference represents a significant opportunity to provide a roadmap towards a permanent and genuine solution to the Rohingya crisis, both for the displaced population and for the international community.
On 25 August, an international conference titled “Stakeholder Dialogue: Key Messages for the High-Level Conference on the Rohingya Situation” will take place in Cox’s Bazar.
Ahead of this event, the National Security Adviser briefed diplomats in Dhaka this morning (Sunday) at the Foreign Service Academy. During the briefing, he outlined the current Rohingya situation and urged participation to ensure the success of the Cox’s Bazar conference.
Representatives from 50 diplomatic missions, including those of the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and the European Union, attended the briefing.
Following the session, Khalilur Rahman stated that the Rohingya issue had at one stage almost disappeared from the international agenda. In that context, the Chief Adviser, while addressing the UN General Assembly last year, had called upon all Member States to convene an international conference on the matter. This appeal received immediate and unanimous support, leading the UN General Assembly to approve the convening of the conference. A total of 106 countries have since sponsored the event, providing a substantial level of international backing.
The national security adviser emphasised that the forthcoming conference constitutes a crucial opportunity to establish a lasting and meaningful solution to the crisis.
He underscored that efforts are being made to ensure that the voices, aspirations, and hopes of the Rohingya people are adequately represented.
“As you know, it is the UN Member States who participate in such conferences. The Rohingya themselves are not members. Yet someone must carry their voice forward. Through this process, we are undertaking that responsibility and we are receiving considerable support from the international community,” Khalilur Rahman further noted.
One ambassador present at the briefing confirmed that the schedule for the Cox’s Bazar conference has been circulated and invitations to participate have been extended.