UN conf expected to create major scope to resolve Rohingya crisis: National Security Advisor

National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has stated that an international conference on the Rohingya issue, convened by the United Nations, is scheduled to be held on 30 September.

The forthcoming conference in Cox’s Bazar will serve as a preparatory segment of the larger UN conference, he explained.

According to him, this conference represents a significant opportunity to provide a roadmap towards a permanent and genuine solution to the Rohingya crisis, both for the displaced population and for the international community.