Power grid failure: Probe launched to determine cause

Power Grid PLC has formed an investigation committee to determine the cause of the power grid failure that affected a large part of the country on Tuesday.

The information was announced in a press release issued by the company.

According to the release, a five-member committee has been formed, headed by Syed Ebadullah Haider Ali, chief engineer (additional charge) of Transmission-2, to identify the actual cause of the power outage and formulate opinions and recommendations on measures to prevent a recurrence.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within the next five working days.