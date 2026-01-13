What is indemnity and instances of granting indemnity in the past

The interim government has moved to promulgate an ordinance to grant indemnity and legal protection to the “July warriors”. The Ministry of Law has been requested to prepare a draft of the ordinance. The decision was taken at a meeting of the advisory council committee on law and order on 5 January.

Here is an explainer, in a question-and-answer format, outlining the various dimensions of indemnity.

Question: What is indemnity?

Answer: Under normal circumstances, many acts are considered criminal in the eyes of the law. However, in situations such as war or mass uprisings, certain acts may not be treated as crimes. When the state enacts a special law granting specific individuals or groups protection from prosecution or legal proceedings for past actions, this is known as indemnity. As a result, no case can be filed and no punishment imposed for those acts.

Indemnity laws are generally enacted in the name of safeguarding national interests, maintaining or restoring public order, or reflecting the will of a broader section of the population. Typically, the issue of indemnity arises in the aftermath of wars or civil conflicts. In many cases, however, the scope of indemnity has also been misused.