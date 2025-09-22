No security threats around Durga Puja celebrations: Home Adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said there were no security threats around the celebrations of Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.

"There are no security apprehensions regarding the celebration of Durga Puja," he said after visiting Ramkrishna Mission, Mission Para Puja Mandap, Narayanganj.

The home adviser said each of the puja mandaps across the country will be guarded by eight Ansar personnel and seven volunteers appointed by the respective puja celebration committees.