Plaintiffs testify in three cases against Hasina over Rajuk plot scam

The Plaintiffs of three cases filed against 47 people, including ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, over irregularities in the allocation of plots in the RAJUK Purbachal New Town Project, have testified today.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Salahuddin, Assistant Directors Afnan Jannat Keya and SM Rashedul Hasan, the investigation officers of the three cases, submitted their depositions at Dhaka Special Judge Court-5.

Judge Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, at the end of today’s proceedings, adjourned the hearing of the three cases till 26 August.

The court on 31 July framed charges in the cases. It also issued arrest warrants against the accused as they are still at large.