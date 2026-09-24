Govt signs deal with Boeing to buy 11 aircraft: Mahdi Amin
The government has signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase 11 new aircraft as Bangladesh moves to expand its aviation sector and open new international routes, Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin said today.
“A significant signing ceremony was held with Boeing. Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement to purchase 11 more Boeing aircraft,” he said at a press conference in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York on Wednesday evening (local time).
He said high-level representatives of the US government, including US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur, among others, attended the signing ceremony.
The prime minister’s adviser said the initiative to purchase new aircraft was taken considering the need to expand Bangladesh’s aviation sector.
Mentioning that Bangladesh has a long-standing commercial relationship with Boeing, he said discussions with Airbus may also take place in the future depending on the country’s requirements.
“Bangladesh will purchase aircraft based on its needs. Bangladesh’s aviation sector is expanding and there are plans to open new routes. Therefore, new aircraft are required,” he added.
Mahdi Amin also said the Boeing delegation later held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Briefing journalists on the prime minister’s visit to the UN, Mahdi Amin said the premier on the second day of his four-day visit held a number of meetings on health, agriculture, the Rohingya crisis, climate change, regional stability and bilateral relations.
He said discussions were held with the Gates Foundation on expanding cooperation in the health and agriculture sectors, using technology for farmers, increasing agricultural productivity and developing vaccine production capacity in Bangladesh.
On the Rohingya crisis, he said Bangladesh and The Gambia jointly organised a significant side event at the UN, which was attended by representatives from different countries and international organisations.
He said international support is needed to ensure safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. “Emphasis was also given to improving the law-and-order situation in Myanmar and ensuring accountability for the persecution of Rohingyas,” he added.
Mahdi Amin said more than 1.2 million Rohingyas are currently staying in Bangladesh and the declining international assistance for them has increased pressure on the country. “In this situation, more support from the international community is needed,” he added.
He said the prime minister’s meeting with his Croatian counterpart discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations in trade, investment and migration sectors.
Mahdi Amin also said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a meeting with the President of Iran.
Replying to a question on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, he said Bangladesh believes in a peaceful resolution of conflicts and, if necessary, can help create opportunities for dialogue from a friendly and neutral position.
He said Bangladesh has important partners in the Middle East and the need for a peaceful solution was highlighted in discussions, considering the impact of conflicts on energy security, trade and Bangladeshi expatriates.
On climate change, Mahdi Amin said the prime minister highlighted Bangladesh’s position at the global stage regarding ensuring climate finance for climate-vulnerable countries.
He said plans to reduce carbon emissions through dredging rivers and canals, tree plantation, increasing the use of renewable energy, including solar power and promoting electric vehicles were also highlighted.
Asked about the role of China and India in Rohingya repatriation, Mahdi Amin said Bangladesh is engaging with concerned countries and partners both bilaterally and multilaterally.
He said China is an important development partner of Bangladesh and high-level discussions with Beijing are continuing to resolve the Rohingya crisis. “Diplomacy requires keeping all doors and all options open. The path of dialogue can never be closed,” he added.
Mahdi Amin said the prime minister has two more days of engagements remaining during his four-day UN visit and will deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly tomorrow in Bangla.
State Ministers for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and members of the prime minister’s press wing were present at the press conference.