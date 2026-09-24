Govt signs deal with Boeing to buy 11 aircraft: Mahdi Amin

The government has signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase 11 new aircraft as Bangladesh moves to expand its aviation sector and open new international routes, Prime Minister’s Adviser Mahdi Amin said today.

“A significant signing ceremony was held with Boeing. Biman Bangladesh Airlines signed an agreement to purchase 11 more Boeing aircraft,” he said at a press conference in the lobby of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York on Wednesday evening (local time).

He said high-level representatives of the US government, including US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur, among others, attended the signing ceremony.