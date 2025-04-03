US Deputy National Security Adviser, CA’s High Representative holds teleconference

The US government recently confirmed the provision of US$ 73 million in new financial aid for Rohingya refugees.

The US is the largest provider of aid to the Rohingya refugees. It has contributed nearly US$ 2.4 billion since 2017 and has been providing the United Nations with emergency food and nutrition support.

The United States also decided to recognise women student protest leaders of Bangladesh from the July uprising with the prestigious Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award.