US Deputy National Security Adviser, CA’s High Representative holds teleconference
US Deputy National Security Adviser Alex N. Wong held a telephone meeting with the Chief Adviser’s High Representative Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday evening.
The two officials discussed a broad range of matters of mutual interest and agreed to remain in contact.
This is the highest level contact, so far, between the new US administration and the interim government of Bangladesh, Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
The US government recently confirmed the provision of US$ 73 million in new financial aid for Rohingya refugees.
The US is the largest provider of aid to the Rohingya refugees. It has contributed nearly US$ 2.4 billion since 2017 and has been providing the United Nations with emergency food and nutrition support.
The United States also decided to recognise women student protest leaders of Bangladesh from the July uprising with the prestigious Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award.