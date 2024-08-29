Former commerce minister Tipu Munshi arrested

The senior Awami League leaders, lawmakers and former ministers went into hiding following the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in the face of mass revolution on 5 August.

Several of them have been arrested.

All of them were shown arrested in cases filled over killing people during the movement of Students Against Discrimination. They all are on remand in those cases at the moment.

Tipu Munshi was in hiding since 5 August too. He is a former MP from the Rangpur-4 constituency. He became the commerce minister during the third consecutive term of Awami League government