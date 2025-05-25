61,724 Bangladeshis reach Saudi Arabia for Hajj: Official

He said 87,100 Bangladeshis are set to perform the holy hajj this year while 5,200 are to perform the ritual under Bangladesh government arrangements while private operators would handle the pilgrimage of the 81,900.

Siddik said three Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights with 1233 hajj pilgrims and one Saudi Airlines flight with 327 pilgrimages today left or leaving Bangladesh for Saudi Arabia.

The last flight to carrying the pilgrims is scheduled to reach Saudi Arabia on 31 May.