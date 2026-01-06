UN will not send observers for the election: Stephane Dujarric

The United Nations will not be sending observers for the 13th national parliamentary election scheduled on 12 February.

This was announced on Monday during the regular press briefing of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ spokesperson.

At the briefing, three questions regarding Bangladesh were put to the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. The first was regarding the upcoming national election.

Asked whether the UN would send observers for this election, Dujarric said, “No. The UN does not send observers on its own without a mandate from the General Assembly or the Security Council. Therefore, we are not doing so at this time. However, the UN country office often provides technical assistance in elections. I can check and let you know whether they are providing any such support.”