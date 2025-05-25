First formal charge submitted to reconstituted war crimes tribunal
The International Crimes Tribunal has received the first formal charge in a case related to the student-led uprising in July. It is the maiden formal charge at the tribunal since being reconstituted following the uprising.
Chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam submitted the formal charge on Sunday, based on the findings of an investigation into atrocities committed in the capital’s Chankharpul area during the July uprising.
If the tribunal takes the charge into its cognizance, the trial of a July uprising-related case will begin formally.
Prosecutor Gazi Monwar Hussain Tamim said the formal charge has been submitted after reviewing the investigation report and supporting documents provided by the investigation agency. “The tribunal will hold a hearing on the matter today.”
On 21 April, the tribunal’s investigation agency submitted a report to the chief prosecutor’s office, accusing eight individuals, including former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman.
After reviewing the report, the prosecution submits a formal charge to the tribunal. The other accused in the case are former joint commissioner of DMP Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner (Ramna) Shah Alam Akhtarul Islam, former assistant commissioner (Ramna) Mohammad Imrul, former Shahbagh police station inspector Arshad Hossain, constables Sujan Hossain, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam
Of the eight, the last four are currently in custody and were produced before the tribunal on Sunday. The remaining four are at large.