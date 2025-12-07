Over 223,000 expatriates register to vote in national election
A total of 223,471 Bangladeshi expatriates have so far registered through the Postal Vote BD app to vote in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election and the national referendum.
Election commission (EC) released the updated information on its website on Sunday morning.
Of the registered expatriate voters, 203,362 are male and 20,109 are female.
Country-wise, the highest number of registrations came from Saudi Arabia (51,572), followed by the United States (19,578), Qatar (13,089), UAE (12,492), Malaysia (12,116), Singapore (12,106), and the United Kingdom (11,196).
The EC has extended the registration deadline for voters engaged in election duties or government employees staying outside their constituencies until 25 December. Voters in lawful custody may also register within this period.
The commission urged expatriates to provide accurate and complete addresses in the app to ensure timely delivery of postal ballots.
The Postal Vote BD app, launched on 18 November, is available on the Google Play Store and App Store, and requires expatriates to register using a mobile number from their country of residence.