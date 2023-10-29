8th CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference 2023 is taking place at DIU 

The two-day 8th prestigious CJEN Bangladesh Networking Conference 2023 has already been started Saturday, 28 October, 2023 and will continue till 29 October, 2023.

This conference is taking place at Daffodil Smart City, Birulia, is being jointly organized by the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication of Daffodil International University (DIU) and DW Akademie.

The theme of the conference of this year is "Ensuring Economic Sustainability for Local and Regional Mass Media in Bangladesh." The country’s leading intellectuals, specialists, and visionaries in journalism and media communication are congregating at the conference.