Durga Puja
Govt holiday extended by a day, giving 5-day break, PM also increases grants
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has increased grants for the Hindu community’s Sharadiya Durga Puja and the Buddhist community’s religious festival.
The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust had sought Tk 40 million for Durga Puja, but Tk 50 million was allocated at the prime minister’s special consideration.
Similarly, the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust had sought Tk 20 million for the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony, but Tk 30 million was allocated at the prime minister’s special consideration.
Every year, the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust receives an allocation from state funds for the Sharadiya Durga Puja. This year, the prime minister has increased that allocation by Tk 10 million.
25 September was the second-largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, Probarana Purnima. On this occasion, Tk 10 million more than the amount requested was also allocated for the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony.
This year, the holiday for Sharadiya Durga Puja is also being extended.
According to the government’s holiday calendar, Tuesday, 20 October, will be a holiday by executive order on the occasion of Navami. Wednesday, 21 October, will be a general holiday for Bijoya Dashami.
Government offices and courts were scheduled to reopen on Thursday, 22 October.
However, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman announced today that 22 October would also be a holiday. 23 and 24 October are Friday and Saturday, the weekly holidays. As a result, government employees will enjoy five consecutive days off from 20 to 24 October.
Banks and financial institutions are also generally closed on government holidays. However, specific branches or special services may remain open in accordance with Bangladesh Bank directives. Digital services such as ATMs, cards and online banking generally remain operational.
Employees engaged in essential services such as hospitals, police, fire service, electricity, gas and water supply, however, will have to remain on duty during the holidays. Employees at some necessary institutions, including media organisations, may also be required to work.
The five-day holiday around Durga Puja will give members of the Hindu community more opportunity to celebrate the festival. The government has also allocated more than the requested amounts in grants. Bijon Kanti Sarkar, special assistant to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and ethnic minority affairs, described the prime minister’s initiative as a different example of sincerity.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The prime minister has added one day to the holiday, but we are getting five days off in total. This will make the festival more complete and comfortable. And by providing grants beyond what was requested, the prime minister’s favourable attitude towards Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and all communities has been demonstrated. This is very positive."