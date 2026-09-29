Govt holiday extended by a day, giving 5-day break, PM also increases grants

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has increased grants for the Hindu community’s Sharadiya Durga Puja and the Buddhist community’s religious festival.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust had sought Tk 40 million for Durga Puja, but Tk 50 million was allocated at the prime minister’s special consideration.

Similarly, the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust had sought Tk 20 million for the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony, but Tk 30 million was allocated at the prime minister’s special consideration.

Every year, the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust receives an allocation from state funds for the Sharadiya Durga Puja. This year, the prime minister has increased that allocation by Tk 10 million.

25 September was the second-largest religious festival of the Buddhist community, Probarana Purnima. On this occasion, Tk 10 million more than the amount requested was also allocated for the Kathin Chibar Dan ceremony.