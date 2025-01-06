Local-foreign conspirators carried out BDR mutiny: Commission chief

The army was standing still like what happened at Plassey while local and foreign conspirators carried out the mutiny of the officers of Bangladesh Rifles (currently Border Guard Bangladesh - BGB) at Pilkhana.

The chief of the independent commission that has been formed to investigate the BDR killing, Major General (retd) ALM Fazlur Rahman, remarked this while exchanging views with the family members of the martyrs at the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association Club (RAOWA ) at Mohakhali in the city Monday.

The “national independent investigation commission” organised the meeting at Anchor Hall of RAOWA Club.

He said this was not any rebellion, this was a conspiracy to kill the officers.

The head of the investigation commission further said, “Sheikh Hasina is among those whom we suspect to have connection with the BDR carnage. She is staying in India. We will contact the Indian High Commission and either request for her extradition or our team would take her interview going there. We shall do this through the foreign ministry or directly - whatever is legal for us.”