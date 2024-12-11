Chief adviser urges women to come forward to building new Bangladesh
Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus Tuesday urged the women to come forward to materialising the dream of building a new Bangladesh.
He made the call while speaking at a women’s conference held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital in the afternoon.
The women and children affairs ministry and the social welfare ministry jointly organised the conference making the Human Rights Day and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Professor Yunus said the new generation of women has the potential to create exemplary history before the world.
The girls of other countries cannot show the strength and courage that the girls of Bangladesh have shown in the July-August revolution, he said.
The chief adviser said all the girls in Bangladesh should take to the streets one day and that could be 10 December.
Chaired by women and children affairs adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, the conference was addressed, among others, by women and children affairs secretary Mamtaz Ahmed and the girls who led the July-August revolution.