Ready-made garment (RMG) workers staged protests in Gazipur today, Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the decision to set their minimum wage at Tk 17,000. They have been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

To press home the demand, workers blocked highways in several areas from this morning. At least 20 factories declared holidays amid the unrest.

The blockades had brought traffic to a standstill on several sections of the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways as of 10:00 am. Passengers and commuters using both highways were left facing severe disruption.

According to industrial police and workers, protests began at around 8:30 am in the Naojor area of Gazipur city on the Dhaka-Tangail highway. The workers eventually took up positions on the highway, bringing traffic to a halt in both directions.