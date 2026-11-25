RMG sector
Workers block highways in Gazipur after Tk 17,000 minimum wage decision
Ready-made garment (RMG) workers staged protests in Gazipur today, Wednesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the decision to set their minimum wage at Tk 17,000. They have been demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.
To press home the demand, workers blocked highways in several areas from this morning. At least 20 factories declared holidays amid the unrest.
The blockades had brought traffic to a standstill on several sections of the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways as of 10:00 am. Passengers and commuters using both highways were left facing severe disruption.
According to industrial police and workers, protests began at around 8:30 am in the Naojor area of Gazipur city on the Dhaka-Tangail highway. The workers eventually took up positions on the highway, bringing traffic to a halt in both directions.
At around the same time, workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Chhoydana Columbia area of the city.
Workers also staged protests and occupied sections of the highways at Bhogra Bypass, Chandana Chowrasta, Salna and Bhabanipur in Gazipur Sadar upazila, and Bagher Bazar in Sreepur upazila.
Movement of traffic was disrupted as they had taken positions at several points along both highways. Several vehicles were also vandalised, leaving commuters in considerable distress.
Solaiman Hossain, a passenger on a bus travelling towards Dhaka on urgent business, said he had been stuck in traffic for more than an hour because of the workers’ blockade.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning while stranded at Kodda on the Dhaka-Tangail highway, he said he had no idea when traffic would return to normal.
Meanwhile, Jasim Uddin, who was caught in a traffic jam near Chowrasta on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, questioned the workers’ decision to take to the streets, saying, “Workers should pursue their demands at the factories. Why should they take to the roads?”
The current minimum wage for garment workers is Tk 12,500. Following lengthy discussions on Tuesday night, the Minimum Wage Board set a new minimum wage of Tk 17,000.
This represents an increase of Tk 4,500, or 36 per cent, over the existing rate. However, workers remain dissatisfied with the announced figure and are demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.
Although the Minimum Wage Board has finalised the Tk 17,000 figure, it requires approval from the Ministry of Labour and Employment before it can come into effect. The new wage structure is scheduled to take effect on 1 December.
Kabir Hossain, a worker protesting in the Naojor area, said it was difficult to support a family on a salary of Tk 12,500 amid rising prices.
After paying rent, buying food and meeting other expenses, he said, there was virtually nothing left at the end of the month.
He further said they would continue their movement until their demand for higher wages was met.
Shariful Islam, another worker protesting in the Bhogra area of Gazipur, said prices of everything in the market were high, while workers’ incomes remained unchanged. Without a pay rise from factory owners, workers could not afford to make ends meet, he added.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said workers had begun demonstrations in several areas in the morning. Tear gas shells had been fired in a number of places to disperse them. However, traffic on the highways had yet to return to normal as of 10:00 am.
The police had received reports that 20 factories had declared holidays, he added.
4 factories attacked in Sreepur
Four ready-made garment factories in Sreepur came under attack and were vandalised on Wednesday morning.
The incidents took place between 8:00 am and 8:30 am in the Dakshin Bhangnahati and Keowa Purbakhanda (Keowachala) areas of the upazila.
Various structures at the factories were damaged. The authorities at several factories put up notices announcing a three-day closure.
The affected factories are Hams Garments Ltd., Dhaka Garments and Washing Ltd. and Luxma Inner Wear Ltd. in Dakshin Bhangnahati village, and Crystal Martin Apparels Ltd. in Keowa Purbakhanda village.
Ariful Islam, a witness, said more than 100 workers gathered in front of Hams Garments at around 8:00 am, carrying sticks and other blunt objects. At one point, they forced open the factory's main gate and entered the premises before vandalising the administrative building.
Ariful Islam added that, at around the same time, another group of workers vandalised the gates of the neighbouring Dhaka Garments and Washing Ltd. and Luxma Inner Wear Ltd..
Habibur Rahman, an official of Hams Garments, told Prothom Alo over the phone that a group of people had entered their factory and carried out vandalism in the morning.
The neighbouring Dhaka Garments and Washing Ltd., which belongs to the same group, had also been vandalised, he said.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur police station Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo that they had received reports of the incidents and were already heading to the scene.
They would be able to provide further details after arriving there, he said.