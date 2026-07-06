Mamunur Rashid: Witness to theatre, liberation war and Bangladesh’s cultural movement

In reminiscing about his childhood, he highlights one aspect in particular. His mother, Rokeya Khanam, was named after Begum Rokeya. In his view, naming a daughter 'Rokeya' in a Muslim family during the 1930s demonstrates how far-reaching Begum Rokeya's influence truly was. Even today, he revisits Begum Rokeya's Sultana's Dream and remains astonished by its modernity.

His passion for Bengali literature is equally evident. He regards Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, Manik Bandyopadhyay, and Tarasankar Bandyopadhyay as the three main pillars of the Bengali novel. He remarked that had their works been translated internationally in due time, their global recognition could have been far greater.

His attraction to drama began through watching Jatra (traditional folk theatre) performances. In particular, the play Sohrab-Rustam left a profound impact on him. Although initially captivated by the prowess of the actors, he later realised that the core strength of a play lies in the hands of the playwright. This realisation guided him towards writing plays.

While studying at Dhaka Polytechnic in 1965, he wrote his first play, Mohanagarete Ekdin (A Day in the Metropolis). The play was staged at the polytechnic and garnered a significant response. Following this, he continued to write plays consistently. However, he had to wait to secure opportunities to write for television. He attempted to contact Abdullah Al-Mamun, Zaman Ali Khan, and Amjad Hossain. Ultimately, encouraged by producer Abdullah Yusuf Imam, his first television drama, Shesh Onko (The Final Act), was produced.