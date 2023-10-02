Govt launches nationwide HPV vaccination campaign

The government, supported by UNICEF, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), and WHO, has launched a ground-breaking Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, said a press release.

This initiative aims to protect the health and future of millions of girls across Bangladesh by safeguarding them against cervical cancer, a disease that claims the lives of thousands of women in the country annually.

The campaign will kick off in Dhaka and will be implemented in three phases, throughout the entire country. Targeting over 10 million girls studying in grades V to IX, including those who are out of educational institutions aged between 10 to 14 years, the safe and highly effective vaccine will be provided free of cost.