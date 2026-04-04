Measles vaccination drive begins tomorrow, which upazilas on the list

From tomorrow, Sunday, health authorities will begin an emergency measles–rubella vaccination drive, prioritising children in 30 upazilas across 18 districts.

These areas have recorded high transmission rates of measles, with Barguna Sadar upazila ranking at the top of the list.

Health officials and an international development partner organisation provided the list of selected upazilas on Friday evening.

According to government sources, the campaign aims to vaccinate 1,203,267 children aged between six months and five years in these areas.

The National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) was scheduled to hold a meeting on Friday night, and a high-level meeting is also expected at the Directorate General of Health Services today, Saturday.

These meetings may recommend the inclusion of one or two additional upazilas.